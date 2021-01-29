Suspension of surgeries at BGH extended another fortnight

The suspension of routine and non-urgent operations at Borders General Hospital has been extended for a further two weeks.

This is as a result of high demand on hospitals despite a fall in Covid-19 case numbers in the area. Cancer treatment and urgent operations will still be going ahead, as well as a number of outpatient services.

Associate Director of Acute Services, Gareth Clinkscale, said: “Our teams are continuing to work extremely hard to care for our patients in the BGH. Due to the sustained numbers of people we are treating, we have made the difficult decision to pause all scheduled routine operations for a further two weeks. Those patients who are affected will be contacted directly.

“This was not a decision that we have taken lightly and I would like to apologise for any distress and disappointment that this is inevitably causing. However the safety of our patients and staff is incredibly important to us and this decision was taken in order to ensure this.”

NHS Borders have said they will continue to monitor the situation and start elective operations again as soon as they can.