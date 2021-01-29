Covid testing in Stranraer to be scaled up

Covid testing in Stranraer is to be scaled up with walk-in and drive through bookings available seven days a week.

The Scottish Government says it is expanding mobile testing across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier this year, Stranraer had the highest rate of Covid-19 cases for any town in Scotland, leading to a calls from local politicians for more widespread testing.

The site at Ashwood House had only been operating two days a week.

A statement said: "The Scottish Government plans to expand and improve the mobile testing fleet significantly by the beginning of March.

"Subject to local partners’ agreement, these plans mean a mobile testing unit will be able take drive-through bookings and walk-ins in Stranraer seven days a week – up from the current two days a week – with immediate effect.