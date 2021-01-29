Police are investigating after four Border Collie dogs were stolen from a property in Cumbria.

The incident happened between 3pm on 27 January and 12:20pm on 28 January, in the area of Musgrave Lane, Brough.

Officers say they gained entry to the property, causing damage and taking four female dogs, valued at £13,500.

They are all black and white sheep-dogs, although one is described as having a yellow colour under her chest and another dog has one brown eye and one blue.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the dogs whereabouts, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact 101.