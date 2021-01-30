A group of experts which advises the UK Government over climate change has urged it to look again at its policy on coal mines after a new deep mine in Cumbria got the go ahead.

A letter from the Climate Change Committee to the Local Government Minister Robert Jenrick MP says the plan gives a "negative impression of the UK's climate priorities" and will increase global emissions.

West Cumbria Mining was given approval for a new deep coal mine near Whitehaven last October by the local council. The development took a major step forward earlier this month when Downing Street decided not to intervene and call plans in for an enquiry.

It's claimed the £165m development would create 500 jobs but it has been criticised by environmental campaigners, whilst MP Tim Farron called the decision "a complete disaster for our children's future".

The Climate Change Committee's letter asks Ministers to consider local council decisions in a national and international context.