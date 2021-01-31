Three people, including a 16-year-old, have appeared in court in Carlisle facing charges of kidnap and robbery after alleged incidents in the Botcherby area in the early hours of Thursday 28th January.

Police say a man was driven at knifepoint to an ATM near Honeywell Crescent and forced to withdraw cash at around 2am. In an earlier incident, shortly after 1am, it's alleged a man delivering food and alcohol had been threatened and robbed of his delivery in Borland Avenue.

22-year-old James Varah, of Grey street, Carlisle was charged with two counts of robbery and kidnap. Leona Curran, 38, of Holywell Cresent, Carlisle also faced two counts of robbery and kidnap. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old from Carlisle was faced charges of robbery, kidnap and threatening a person with a blade.

All three were remanded in custody when they appeared at Carlisle Magistrates Court on Saturday 30th January. They will appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 5th March 2021.

Police say that enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.