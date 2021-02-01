Carlisle toddler Stanley Dalton dies following 'brave battle' with cancer

A three-year-old boy from Carlisle has died following a 'brave battle' with an aggressive form of cancer.

Stanley Dalton travelled to Singapore to be treated for T-CELL Acute Lymphoblastic last August, after the Carlisle community rallied together to raise more than £500,000 for a clinical trial.

After months of treatment, he returned to England where he was receiving chemo at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Stan, 3, was battling a rare form of cancer. Credit: Family photo

His mum, Georgia Brecken, announced the news that he had passed away on Sunday 31 January. She said: "I just wanted to let you all know that our beautiful brave Stan passed away yesterday afternoon. We are all absolutely devastated.

"He was the best boy ever and took everything in his stride with a smile on his face. We are so proud of him.

"I will update the page with what’s happened over the last few weeks in time but I just wanted to let you all know and thank you for everything you have all done for us."

Tributes have poured in for the toddler, who touched the lives of so many people. Director of football David Holdsworth said: “We’re all just devastated, there simply are no words. Georgia and Lee are such lovely parents and we could all see how much his sister Delilah doted on him.

“Stan was so brave, and his smile melted everybody who met him and saw it. Our deepest and sincerest condolences go to his family and loved ones at what is such a sad time.”

More to follow.