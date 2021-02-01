Dramatic rescue for horse trapped in slurry pit near Kendal

A horse has been rescued after becoming trapped in a slurry pit in South Lakes.

Emergency services were called to reports of a large animal stuck in a 3ft hole, near Kendal, on Sunday 31 January, at 10am.

Kendal White watch along with Milnthorpe On-call were called to the scene. The fire crews along with a local farmer worked hard to rescue 26-year-old Angel that was wedged in the access pit to a slurry store.

The crew managed to dig the horse out with two diggers and forklift and used a rescue kit to help bring the animal to safety.

A post on Kendal Fire Station Facebook has said: “This was a very difficult job in difficult positions. A huge thanks must go to the Milnthorpe crew, their knowledge of animals and the building trade were priceless.

"Well done to all involved, a real team effort.”

The horse is expected to make a full recovery.