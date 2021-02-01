Guid Nychburris Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

This year's Guid Nychburris Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the annual celebration have said they had to make the 'difficult decision' to call off the event for the safety and wellbeing of those taking part and spectating.

It is one of biggest days for Dumfries, with thousands coming out to celebrate.

The committee said due to the current climate, they are 'unable to guarantee that they could meet the requirements to provide a safe event.' It is hoped the festival will return in 2022.

Guid Nychburris, 2019. Credit: ITV News

A statement from The Guid Nychburris Festival Association said: "At this stage all Principal Elects have agreed to continue to 2022 Discussion between The Guid Nychburris Festival Association, Dumfries Cornets Club and The Queen of the South Association are continuing in the prospect of hosting some virtual participation in the absence of Guid Nychburris.

"Confirmation of any ‘on-line’ activities will be announced in due course.

"We trust the townspeople of Dumfries and supporters of Guid Nychburris, althoughdisappointed, will agree and support our difficult decision to cancel The Guid NychburrisFestival 2021.

"We hope that the Coronavirus Pandemic will be under control next year, for us all to enjoy a SAFE Guid Nychburris 2022. We look forward to your continued support then."