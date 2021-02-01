Hospital patients in north Cumbria, who are medically fit but not yet able to return home, could be discharged to a hotel due to pressure caused by Covid-19.

The county council says hospitals are under unprecedented strain. They've made arrangements for some patients to be discharged to the Station Hotel in Carlisle, while completing their self-isolation period or awaiting care packages.

Around 10 people are expected to be discharged initially, for a short period of time, with space available for more. The council say strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place throughout the hotel.

John Readman, Executive Director – People at Cumbria County Council, said: “This is a positive new development which means medically-fit people can be discharged from hospital in comfort even if they can’t yet return home because of their circumstances.

"This is better for the individual and will help relieve some of the pressure on our hospitals and our care homes and ensure that medical beds are available for those who need treatment.

“This approach has been used successfully elsewhere in the country and we have been working hard with our partners in the NHS and the hotel’s management to put arrangements in place. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard over recent days to make this new service available.”