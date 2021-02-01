Two new vaccination centres open in South Cumbria

Two new coronavirus vaccination centres are opening in South Cumbria.

Thousands of people in their 70s and those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable will be able to get their Covid-19 jab at Kendal's Westmorland Shopping Centre and the GSK Sports Centre in Ulverston from this week.

It comes as the Prime Minister said the rollout “will only accelerate from here on”, after the daily number of jabs administered in the UK exceeded 500,000 for the first time.

People who are eligible, live within 45 minutes’ drive from the vaccination sites and who have not already been vaccinated by their local GP-led service or hospital hub, will receive letters from the NHS, explaining how they can book their appointment.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System, said: “We are planning for more vaccination centres to go live in South Cumbria and Lancashire over the coming weeks. We are asking the public to support the NHS by not contacting your GP about your vaccination, we will invite you when it is your time.

“The rollout of the vaccine and establishing these sites involves a wide range of organisations working together. We are hugely grateful for the significant support given to the NHS to help deliver the Covid-19 vaccination programme from our wider Morecambe Bay partners including Cumbria County Council, Lancashire County Council, our district councils, the military, police, local businesses and many more.”