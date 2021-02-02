Borders rugby captain swaps tackles for takeaway coffees

Video report by Jennifer Cordingley.

With many sports teams still out of action across our region, a rugby start from the Borders has found a new skill to practice while he's off the pitch.

Southern Knights captain Craig Jackson has opened a takeaway coffee trailer to keep him busy while games are on hold.

And he says the business has gone from strength to strength. He told ITV Border: "I've always wanted a little coffee shop or something.

"I've talked about it for years with my mates and never had the time to do it, then with COVID, no rugby so had a bit more time, had the opportunity to buy a little horse trailer

"I gave myself some time to spice it up a bit have my own twist on it and here I am now, got a horse trailer and selling coffees."

Credit: PA

Craig has been blindsided by his success. He said: "the support of the community has been amazing I think it's been really good for the community, there's such demand for it and people are just liking getting out for their walks, having something else to do, that normality in these strange times."

One customer said: "It's provided a centre, a hub for people to walk to, as a stop off on their dog walks or a break from walking from home.

The trailer is currently open seven days a week. That's fine for now but Craig will have to tackle a new schedule when the rugby season resumes, whenever that may be.