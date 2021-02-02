Cumbria's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

The death toll from Covid-19 in Cumbria has surpassed 1,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

in the week ending 22 January, 93 people died in the county, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.That is up from 90 the previous week and is the highest weekly figure during the pandemic.

It comes as almost half of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending January 22 involved Covid-19, the latest figures show.

According to the Office For National Statistics, 45.1% of all death certificates mentioned Covid-19 - the highest proportion in a single week so far.

The week was the third deadliest of the pandemic so far, with 18,676 deaths register, an increase of 634 from the previous week.