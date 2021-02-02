D&G Covid vaccine programme reaches 65 to 69-year-olds

Covid-19 vaccinations are now being rolled out to 65-69-year-olds in Dumfries and Galloway.

Before Christmas all care home staff were given their first dose of the vaccine, and the majority of those aged 80 and older have also received their first jab.

In the first two weeks of February the vaccination programme continues at speed by not only including those shielding and over the age of 70 but those who are in the 65-69 category.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership Chief Officer Julie White said: “The vaccination programme in Dumfries and Galloway has been progressing very positively – with first vaccinations being provided at a pace which matches the supply of vaccine stocks and meets the national schedules set by The Scottish Government.”

“Recognising the significant size of our population aged 65 to 69, and based on vaccine stock expectations, we have made arrangements to also begin delivering vaccinations to this group from today.”

The Queen of the South Arena is a vaccine centre. Credit: ITV News

22 venues across the region in the form of town halls and sports centres were already being employed by NHS teams to provide vaccinations, now joined by a further five.

GP practices have now also been administering the vaccine with community nurses visiting homes to those who cannot leave.

Ms White said that, amongst this good news, it is important to remember the struggle with the virus is not over and reminds people to still follow the rules.