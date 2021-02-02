Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir has hit a significant fundraising target today for Motor Neuron Disease.

Doddie Aid, which aims to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation by the start of this year’s Six Nations, has surpassed the one million pound mark.

People from all over the UK have been taking part in the challenge, including Wales rugby star Jonathan Davies and Scottish Hollywood actors Ewan McGregor and Gerard Butler.

The 49-year-old former Scotland rugby international revealed his MND diagnosis in June 2017, and since then has raised millions of pounds to fund research into the disease.

They announced the news on Tuesday that they had surpassed £1m on Twitter.