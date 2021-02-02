Swimmers braving Cumbria's icy waters smash charity target

A group of swimmers who have been braving the country's open waters over the last month to raise money for a homeless charity have surpassed their target.

The 28-strong team includes Gilly McArthur who swam in the open waters of the Lake District every day last month

The January Daily Dip group has been taking part in Crisis’ winter Icebreaker challenge, in aid of homelessness in the UK.

Shunning wetsuits in favour of standard swimwear, they braved frozen tarns, icy waterfalls and freezing lakes to raise £45,000 - over four times their 2021 target.

Sonya Moorhead formed the group three years ago with a friend. She says lockdown has made more people interested in wild swimming.

She said" “Part of the driving force for me was seeing homelessness in a very visible way as rough sleeping but also having personal connections with people who have experienced hidden homelessness and struggled for many years”.

Crisis supports people experiencing all forms of homelessness, whether rough sleeping, sofa surfing or living in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: “We are so grateful to the January Daily Dip team and all our Icebreaker fundraisers for their extraordinary efforts in the harshest of winters.

"The money they have raised will help prevent and end homelessness across the country, while their passion will show people going through the hardest times that they are not forgotten.”