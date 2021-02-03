Borders council flies flags at half-mast for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Scottish Borders Council's flags are flying at half-mast following the death of national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The Yorkshire-born war veteran died in Bedford hospital on Tuesday, where he was being treated for pneumonia and Covid-19.

He captured the hearts of a nation during the first coronavirus lockdown, raising almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

This afternoon, the council tweeted "Following the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore yesterday, our Convener has authorised the flying of flags at SBC Headquarters today at half-mast in recognition of Sir Tom’s inspiring, personal example during last year’s lockdown and his phenomenal fundraising efforts for the NHS. We offer our condolences to his family."