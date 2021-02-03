Dog owner 'gutted' after four Border Collies stolen in Cumbria

Video report by Samantha Parker.

A Cumbrian man has spoken of his grief after four of his dogs were stolen from his property near Penrith.

The theft of dogs has increased dramatically during the pandemic alongside the demand for a canine companion. Many are being stolen to order or for breeding as the cost of puppies hits new heights - some fetching thousands of pounds.

Dog nappers made off with four of Frank Satterthwaite's Border Collies, leaving the three males behind.

Speaking to ITV Border, Frank said: "I'm still gutted, I still can put my mind on doing anything else. They were secure and everything and I have been in there for 10 years and no bother, absolutely no bother.

"There was a metal door on the shed, on the dog kennel where the entrance is. And they have kicked that in. They had a fight, an awful fight but if they want to be in they get in don't they?'

Pictures of the four stolen dogs were quickly shared on social media in a bid to make them 'too hot to handle' which in some cases has seen the dogs dumped and reunited with their owners.

Janet Norman, from West Cumbria missing persons and animal search and rescue, looks for the dogs locally and shares images all over the country.

Janet Norman, West Cumbria missing person and animal search and rescue. Credit: ITV News

She said: "Because we are in lockdown as well a lot of it is to do with money I'd say, so they can breed these dogs and obviously gets pups from them.

"I know it is the 21st century but there are still dog fights that go on and they could be used as bait dogs, as bait animals.

"It just depends, we never know what they are actually stealing them for. But they will try and ferry them away if they can.

"They will get a buyer for them and that's it. They'll get the dog and off it goes."

Janet urges everyone to take photos of their pets and to get them microchipped, so if they are stolen they too can be 'too hot to handle'