Weather warnings for snow in parts of Southern Scotland

A number of weather warning for snow, which covers most of Southern Scotland, are in place for the rest of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning across the south of Scotland, which runs until 11:59pm on Thursday. A further yellow warning for snow in the Borders then comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and runs until 12pm on Sunday.

The weather service has warned this could bring significant snowfall, which could lead to very difficult travel conditions by the weekend.

Snow-covered sheep near Broughton in the Scottish Borders. Credit: PA

Jim Fraser, Scottish Borders Council’s Emergency Planning Officer, said: “Forecasters are now predicting several days of wintry weather for the region, with accumulations of snow of up to 30cm possible by the weekend.

"Some of these warnings for the weekend may be escalated to amber warnings over the next couple of days due to the extent of the impact the snowfall may have.

“The Council is making all necessary preparations for this extended period of adverse weather and I would urge Borderers to play their part and do the same.

“Please take notice of the weather forecasts and the potential impacts and prepare accordingly.

“We will continue to provide updates over the coming days so please sign up to our free emergency messaging SB Alert for the latest news and advice.”