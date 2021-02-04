'Eyesore' building in Carlisle to be demolished

A building described as an 'eyesore' that has stood empty for more than 30 years in Carlisle is to be demolished.

The Dias Building located on Botchergate, near the city's Centre, was formerly a musical instrument retailer.

It has been empty for more than three decades and current owners Persimmon Homes have now confirmed plans to tear down the building.

South Henry Street will be closed for more than two months, between 12 April and 18 June, while demolition work is underway.

Cllr Alan McGuckin, a member of the county council’s Local Committee for Carlisle, said: “This is fantastic news. The county council and city council have been seeking assurance over the future of this site for a long time, and I am pleased that this eye-sore will finally be removed, opening up the potential for a variety of new uses to benefit local residents.”

The future of the site has yet to be decided, however a potential option includes residential property, which would be used for various things including students and housing for vulnerable adults.

So far there has been no planning applications submitted for the redevelopment of the site. Persimmon Homes acquired the property as part of the purchase of another company several years ago.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson added: “The Dias Building has long been an unwelcome eyesore on the city’s landscape. We have raised concerns over a number of years and our officers, and their county colleagues, have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to encourage sustainable development on the site.

“We look forward to this new chapter for Carlisle.”