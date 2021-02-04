On tonight's programme - the deaths of dozens of care home residents in the south of Scotland are being investigated by the country's prosecution service. Greg Hoare has an exclusive report and Peter MacMahon asks the First Minister when a public inquiry will get underway. Also on the programme - held up by forms in the wrong colour of ink. How the Scottish seafood industry is drowning in Brexit red tape. And will the former First Minister sink his successor? We look ahead to Alex Salmond's Holyrood Harassment Committee appearance with the Political Editor of The Daily Record Paul Hutcheon.

