Tributes paid to health worker with a 'heart of gold' who died of Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to an NHS health care assistant with a 'heart of gold', who has died after contracting coronavirus.

Linda Parkinson worked at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for 30 years, and passed away last week after battling Covid-19. She leaves behind a husband, three daughters and three grandchildren.

North Cumbria Integrated Care, the trust that runs the infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, called Linda a 'dedicated' colleague who will be 'greatly' missed.

A statement released by the health trust said: "Linda was dedicated to her family, she cared for her husband, was mum to three daughters and had three grandchildren. She was a devoted sister, aunty and became a proud great nana last year.

"Her daughters describe her as a proud mum with a heart of gold who was passionate about her role at work. Her colleagues describe her as having a sense of loyalty and pride, always having an ear for others.

"She had high standards and expected the same from others. She loved bingo and baking and came to work for her patients and the companionship of colleagues who she saw as a her second family.

"The family have asked us to share that donations can be made through Jill Glencross Funeral Directors and will be split between Crohns & Colitis UK charity and Larch C.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."