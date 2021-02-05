Border Life pays tribute to a veteran of Bletchley Park, the wartime base where the Enigma code was cracked.

Mary Sherrard from Duns in Berwickshire worked on one of the machines that deciphered German codes. Mary died last month after contracting Covid-19.

But in 2018, Mary shared her memories with Fiona Armstrong, including impressions of her boss, the legendary mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing.