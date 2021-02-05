Colin Cox: Cumbria hasn't reached its peak for Covid-19 deaths yet

Cumbria's Director of Public Health says the county still hasn't reached its peak for Covid-19 deaths.

The latest figures show a record number of people - 95 - dying in a single week.

More than 1,000 people in Cumbria have now died from coronavirus and is now putting strain on hospitals that is 'not sustainable.'

Colin Cox believes the number of fatalities from the virus may rise further before dropping off. But with overall infection rates continuing to fall he says it's clear that lockdown restrictions are working. He said: "While we can't predict exactly when we'll see the peak of deaths, I would expect it to be coming soon.

"The week of the 22nd doesn't look like it was the peak, we may see a higher number the following week but I very much hope that it will start to come down there after."

In the weekly coronavirus update from the county council, Mr Cox said surpassing the one thousand mark was 'sobering' and urges everyone to continue to follow lockdown rules.

He said: :“I understand how tired people are of lockdown, I am too. With where we are now it is still too soon to ease up. I encourage everyone to stick with it, keep making those tough decisions to put off meeting friends and family for a while longer. We have to get infections rates right down to avoid yet another resurgence.”

There were 1,321 new cases in Cumbria, for week ending 29 January, that's a decrease of 599, -31%, from 1,920 cases in the previous week.