LGBT+ support services fear young people are struggling in silence

There are concerns that many young LGBT+ people in Cumbria and the south of Scotland are living in fear of seeking help because of lockdown.

Support groups have had to close or move online due to restrictions - and they say people who haven't come out to family members are reluctant to access services from home.

In the first of a series of reports marking LGBT+ History Month, ITV Border has been hearing from one gay teenager about the importance of such services and the abuse he's received.Talking about his time at school, Will Wallace, 17, from Cummertrees in Dumfries & Galloway said: "I was shoved, I was pushed, I had stuff chucked at me, I was made to feel worthless, I was belittled and I'd have people shout stuff at me, for nothing.

"It seemed to be that having feelings towards boys was wrong and that I was being persecuted for it and bullied for it."

Groups such as LGBT Youth Scotland and OutReach Cumbria have been running online social events but not everybody feels comfortable getting involved.

Some young people who have not revealed their sexuality to friends or family feared online sessions might be recorded.

Others didn't feel like they could join and talk freely about their sexuality while sitting at home.

Will continued: "During the lockdown, I've struggled with my mental health. But there are also young people out there who are stuck at home, they're not able to go out and access services where they might have been able to get some safety or some closure away from, say the possibility of homophobic parents.

"There is bullying within the four walls of their home, the place they're mean to call safe, isn't safe and people can't get the support that they need and the help that they need."Jane-Ann Clarke from OutReach Cumbria said:" We feel at the moment a lot of young people are trying to deny to fact that they're LGBT.

"They're not reaching out to access any help because they don't know what the first step could be for them.

"Instead of reaching out for help they are living in turmoil, upset and it's making their mental health slightly worse than what it would be if they could access help and support."

