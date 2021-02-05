LGBT+ support services you should know about

These organisations offer mental health advice, support and services for LGBT+ people in Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders:

Dumfries and Galloway:

Dumfries & Galloway LGBT Plus – Support and advocacy group for LGBT+ people and others questioning or expressing their gender identity and sexuality

LGBT Youth Scotland - Runs youth groups (Phoenix, Up N Oot, Spectrum) for LGBT+ young people and allies aged 13-25 years old.

Cumbria:

LGBThq – A centre that hosts individual charities, groups, projects and other organisations – includes free counselling, Hate Crime Reporting Centre, Anti-Bullying Campaign, social and support groups.

PiNC LGBT – Provides social and support services to LGBT+ people aged between 13-25 years old.

Outreach Cumbria – Support and advice for Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender people.

Scottish Borders:

Scottish Borders LGBT Equality - Support forum for members of LGBT+ communities, supporters and allies.

LGBT Youth Borders – Supports LGBT+ young people and allies aged 13-25 years old.

National Helplines for support and advice:

Stonewall – 0800 050 2020

LGBT Foundation - 0345 330 3030

Switchboard LGBT - 0300 330 0630

The Mix - 0808 808 4994

