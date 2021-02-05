Tributes paid to 'kind' nurse who died from coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a 'kind' nurse who has died of coronavirus in north Cumbria.

Chris Buckingham worked in the Continuing Health Care Team and joined the Clinical Commissioning Groups in March last year. He was well-known in the health and social care community.

He leaves behind partner Louise, and his two brothers Duncan and Craig.

His family said: “It is sad that Chris contracted Covid, but so typical that he did so doing his duty and giving his time and effort to others as he did through his nursing, Royal Army Medical Corps, and previously with Swaledale Mountain Rescue.

Chris started his nursing career in the Royal Army Medical Corps, and went on to work in the A+E department at the Cumberland Infirmary, Keswick Community Hospital and Scarborough Hospitals.

Louise Mason-Lodge, director of nursing and quality for NHS North Cumbria CCG, said: “Chris was very highly regarded by his team and by those that came into contact with him. He was a cheerful, hard-working and kind man who was supportive to his colleagues and cared about the individuals he worked with.

“He was always first to volunteer to support his colleagues when needed. Chris truly reflected the core values of nursing and I was proud to have known him.”

“There are no words sufficient to describe our loss. Our Nursing and Quality team and the NECS CHC team are devastated by the news, and our wider CCG will feel his loss deeply.”

Tributes have already been received from his many work colleagues, as well as friends and colleagues in the Mountain Rescue and the Wainwright Society, among others.

Donations in Chris’s memory will go to the Nenthead Mining Conservation Society