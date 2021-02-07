Two arrested for attempted murder in Carlisle

A 38 year-old man has been stabbed after a row at a property on Warwick Street, Carlisle.Police say they were called at 9:44pm on Saturday 6th February to an altercation between three men.Two of the men, both local, aged 23 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.The injured man has been taken to hospital with a stab wound and his condition is described as critical but stable.There is an increased police presence in the area as police investigate.