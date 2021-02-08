A man has been arrested after £210,000 worth of cannabis was recovered from a car during a routine police patrol over the weekend.

At around 1:30pm, Road Policing officers in Dumfries and Galloway pursued a BMW and a Mercedes which failed to stop on the M74 Glasgow to Carlisle road. The cars were followed to the B7068, at Lockerbie.

Two people, who were inside the Mercedes, were found near Lockerbie High Street, while the BMW was found abandoned in a field near to Haas Farm. The driver was discovered with the help of the dog unit shortly after.

Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs and road traffic offences, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The other two men, both aged 26, were released pending further enquiries.Detective Sergeant Andrew McDowall, from Dumfries CID, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from Road Policing officers and our dog unit, shows that criminals may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”