Covid: More than 1,200 people vaccinated in nine hours in Workington

Video report by Fiona Marley Patterson

A so-called 'flash vaccination centre' opened in West Cumbria over the weekend.

Five GP surgeries clubbed together to run the hub, for one day only, at the local leisure centre in Workington.

More than 1,200 people, mainly the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, were vaccinated in nine hours.

GP Niall McGreevy said: ""I think when we thought about it at first it was quite daunting absolutely but now that it's up and running it's running smoothly and we're getting through the numbers that we thought we would.

"Of all the things I've done in my long NHS career it feels like one of the most useful things we've ever done and the gratitude from the patients is absolutely out of this world and makes it all more pleasant to do.

"Virtually everybody is so grateful and I think it would be hard to describe the number of gifts we've had from individuals and from local companies to support our work today."

The chairman of the Government's vaccine task force says they are on target to vaccinate the 15 million most vulnerable and over 70s by 15th February. He says he is "very optimistic" they will vaccinate all the over 50s by May.