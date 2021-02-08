Mass coronavirus testing site opens in Stranraer

A mass-testing unit has been opened in Stranraer, meaning people who don't have Covid-19 symptoms can now get tested.

Appointments at the Ashwood House site are available to anyone living in the DG8 and DG9 postcode areas as part of efforts to drive down infection rates.

Rates of coronavirus in Wigtownshire over the past month and it is hoped cases could reduce even further as more testing becomes available.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership warned at the end of last year and the start of January that there were rising cases of the new variant of Covid-19.

During this period, a number of deaths in care homes were recorded in the area.

Credit: ITV News

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “ “It is very important that if you have symptoms of coronavirus you immediately self isolate with your household and book a test. If you do not have symptoms of coronavirus you do not need to self isolate prior to your test.

“It is really important to remember that a negative test result only means you do not have coronavirus at the point of the test. You may go on to subsequently develop coronavirus, and therefore it is critical that even with a negative result you continue to follow all the FACTS guidance and abide by the current rules.

“It is appreciated that there might be some initial high level of demand for testing, but we would ask people to note that testing will be running daily throughout the week and to stagger their approach.

“It’s really important that numbers are driven right down, not just to help protect ourselves, our loved ones and communities, but also to provide the basis for a move out of lockdown.”