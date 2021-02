Today's Carlisle United game has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The Blues had hoped to host the Leyton Orient at 2:30pm this afternoon, having brought the fixture forward four hours in a bid to beat the freeze

United covered the pitch last night, and announced a 2:30pm kick-off, in an attempt to keep the game on despite sub-zero temperatures forecasted.

A new fixture date will be agreed in due course.