Cumbria one of the UK's worst hit areas for livestock worrying

Farmers in the region are appealing to dog owners to keep their pets under control, to prevent the rising economic and emotional cost of livestock worrying.

According to latest figures, Cumbria is one of the worst hit areas in the UK, with farm animals worth over £60,000 attacked by dogs in the county last year

Emma Jackson, who farms in the west Cumbria, says she felt 'devastated' when a dog fatally wounded her pregnant ewe.

She told ITV Border: "We could see one sheep over in the distance just lying there while all the others had took off. When we got over, the whole extent of the damage we could see she was ripped to shreds she was still alive at this point.

"I just burst into tears, I was crying my eyes out. My other half phoned the following farmer and he came over and put her out of her misery. She was just too far gone.

"It's like someone's broken into your house, and just robbed you. It's not a nice feeling. You put all your effort and pride into your sheep and when someone does something like that it just kills it for you. I was just disheartened. I just lost the joy in farming."

In Scotland, there are continuing moves to try to introduce new laws to increase sanctions against dog owners whose pets are responsible for livestock worrying.

Paragon Vets, in Dalston, regularly have to deal with the aftermath of sheep worrying.

Veterinarian, Annie Kerr, said:"During Spring there are lots of heavily pregnant sheep out in the fields, and sheep are very prone to getting stressed.

"A lot of dogs might be well behaved for 90% of the time, but it's just that one time that if they do chase any sheep in the fields it can be absolutely devastating, not only to the sheep but also potentially to their unborn lambs."

Research published by NFU mutual insurance found almost two thirds of dog owners say they let their pet roam free in the countryside, half admit their dog does not always come back when called.

Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “It’s a critical time in the farming calendar and there is widespread concern as we enter the peak lambing season, that there will be a surge in new visitors who are simply unaware of the countryside code or how their dog will behave around farm animals.

“We want people to enjoy the countryside as it’s so important for people’s wellbeing. It’s vital that dog owners act responsibly and keep dogs on a lead whenever there is a possibility livestock are nearby.”