On tonight's programme - quarantine for all international arrivals in Scotland, but questions remain on controlling those stopping first In England before crossing the Border. Also on the programme - the Holyrood harassment committee's stand off with Alex Salmond. It's now almost certain the Former First Minister won't give evidence to MSPs. Peter MacMahon speaks to Committee Member Murdo Fraser.

And making up for lost learning in the pandemic - the call for a radical programme of extra lessons for children who've missed class in lockdown.

