Storm Darcy: Amber weather warning for snow in the Borders

Heavy snow is set to bring disruption to parts of the Scottish Borders as bitterly cold weather, caused by Storm Darcy, continues to grip the nation.

Amber weather warnings of snow, which suggest there could be widespread travel disruption and possible power cuts, in the north of the region have been issued by the Met Office until 9pm this evening.

An underlying yellow weather warning for snow will remain in place for the whole of the Borders until 11:59pm on Wednesday.

Scottish Borders Council say the snow is likely to impact on some of their services, including waste and recycling collections today and tomorrow.

An Amber weather warning has been issued for parts of the Borders. Credit: Met Office

Here's what to expect

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Jim Fraser, Emergency Planning Officer: “In line with the yellow weather warning for snow a number of areas of the Borders have been affected overnight by snow, with 10cm and above in places.

“The Met Office is now forecasting more persistent snow showers across some areas today and as a result has extended the amber warning to include part of the Borders.

“We’re likely to see snow at all levels across the whole of the Scottish Borders today so I would urge people to only travel if their journey is essential – in line with current COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our snowploughs and gritters are out clearing our primary road network and will move on to the secondary routes as and when conditions and resources allow.”