Three arrested in attempted murder investigation in Carlisle

Three people have been arrested in an attempted murder investigation in Carlisle.

Police were called to reports of an incident on St Ninians Road, in the Upperby area, at 23:36pm on Sunday evening. A 31-year old-man suffered stab wounds and is in a stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was treated for non life-changing injuries. Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 27-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a female, 27, all from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody.

It is the second attempted murder investigation launched in Carlisle in a week.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who has yet to speak to police on 101.