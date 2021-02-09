Two more arrested in attempted murder investigation in Carlisle

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after one man was stabbed and another seriously injured in Carlisle.

The men, aged 31 and 27, were injured during an incident on St Ninians Road in Upperby on Sunday evening.

The 31-year-old man suffered stab wounds and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The 27-year-old suffered serious injuries not believed to be life-changing. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have arrested two more men, both 25, from Carlisle, and they remain in custody today.

Three other people were earlier arrested as part of the investigation. A man, 27, and a woman, also 27, have now been bailed. Another man, 26, was released under investigation.

Cumbria Police ask anyone who saw anything that could help with their investigations in the St Ninians Road area, between 9:30pm and 11:30pm on Sunday to come forward.

Detectives have issued an appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage of this part of the city to come forward.