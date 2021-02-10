Cumbrian zoo captures the moment baby rhino is born

Footage from South Lakes Safari Zoo

A white rhino has given birth to a calf at a zoo in south Cumbria.

The adorable moment was captured on CCTV on Monday, with mum Ntombi welcoming a baby girl now named Azeeza.

Keepers at South Lakes Safari Zoo, near Dalton, which is closed at the moment due to the pandemic, say her name means 'strong, powerful and dear.'

Credit: South Lakes Safari Park

She is the second calf to be born at the animal park in two months, with Iniko, meaning “born in troubled times”, entering the world in late December.

Rhinos are the second largest mammal in the animal kingdom and their pregnancies can last for well over a year.

It's a further boost for the zoo's conservation project, with the white rhino still currently classified as "near threatened' on the IUCN Red List due to a combination of poaching and ivory trade.