Extra coronavirus testing in Annan and Dumfries after rise in cases

Extra coronavirus testing is being offered in Dumfries and Galloway.

Residents in Annan and Dumfries are being urged to come forward even if they only have very mild symptoms in an effort to drive down Covid-19 rates, which are higher than the rest of the region.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway say a mobile testing unit will be open at Annan Swimming Pool Car Park on Friday 12 February and Sunday 14 February.

A fixed-location testing site is operating daily at Brooms Road Car Park in Dumfries.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Good progress has been made in bringing down numbers of new cases of COVID-19 across the region, and this is doubtlessly due to the efforts and sacrifices everyone has made in following the national rules.

“While numbers have come down in Annan and Dumfries, there is a concern that they are remaining higher than in other areas."

Testing is available by appointment. More information can be found on the NHS website.