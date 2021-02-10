Investigation underway after woman dies in Cockermouth house fire

A woman has died after house fire in Cockermouth, it has been confirmed.

Three fire crews, from Cockermouth, Workington and Aspatria, arrived at the scene of the blaze at a mid-terraced house on Crown Street at 11:15am this morning.

A woman, aged in her late 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say the circumstances of her death are not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Crews will remain at the site for the rest of the day. A joint investigation between the fire service and Cumbria police is underway to determine its cause.