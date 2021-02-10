On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon is challenged on the investigation into her government's handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond. On three occasions at First Minister's Questions she refuses to say if she'd resign if she's found to have knowingly misled parliament. The First Minister insists she did nothing wrong and says she's looking forward to appearing before the Salmond inquiry next week. Also on the programme - the latest troubles with Boris Johnson's Union Unit and his efforts to charm Scots. How should the UK Government respond to growing support for independence? Peter MacMahon speaks to Lord Dunlop who advised David Cameron in the 2014 referendum. Plus this week's commentators - The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail.

