Should the NHS be awarded the George Cross?

Video report by Matthew Taylor.

There are calls for the whole of the NHS to be given the George Cross, the highest civilian honour.

Former MP for Carlisle Eric Martlew says the organisation deserves the medal in recognition of the work staff have done and the way they've put themselves in danger during the pandemic.

The George Cross was introduced in 1940 at the beginning of the Second World War.

It is usually awarded to individuals but can be given to organisations and, in some cases, countries like Malta for the way its citizens endured two years of constant bombing during the war.

Malta was awarded the George Cross after the Second World War. Credit: British Pathe

Sarah Curtis, a mum from West Cumbria, says she owes her life, and the life of her twins, to the NHS after they contracted coronavirus when they were born prematurely.

She told ITV Border: "My two babies wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. I just can't thank them enough. They definitely need some recognition.

"They've been there from the beginning on the frontline fighting all the way through it, risking their own lives and their family's.

"A medal just wouldn't be enough, but at least it's some recognition."

Former MP Eric Martlew. Credit: ITV News

The NHS didn't want to comment on the proposal. An online petition to get the organisation recognised with the George Cross has been rejected by the Government because you are not allowed to petition for honours - but there are those that hope it will happen sooner or later.

Former MP Eric Martlew said: "The one problem we've got is we're standing here in Cumbria and we're a long way from the seats of power. What we've got to do is get the message out from here to the rest of the country. And if that message gets out, and if the media helps to get it out, then I'm sure we will be successful."

More than 200 NHS workers have died after contracting Covid-19 in the UK, and tens of thousands of others have been ill. The dedication and sacrifice of NHS staff during the pandemic could soon be recognised permanently.