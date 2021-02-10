Three charged in Carlisle attempted murder investigation

Police have charged three people as part of an attempted murder investigation in north Cumbria.

Officers were called at 9:45pm on the evening of Saturday 6 February to an altercation between three men at a house on Warwick Square, in Carlisle.

A man, 35, was taken to hospital after suffering a stab wound.

Viorel Pricope, 24, of Warwick Square, Carlisle, has been charged with attempted murder, affray, possession of a bladed article, perverting the course of justice and two counts of assault by beating.

Fernando Haliga, 23, of St Nicholas Street, Carlisle, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice.

Costel-Mihaita Puiu, 25, of Warwick Square, Carlisle has been charged with affray.

The men will all appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 10 February.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101.