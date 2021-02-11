Cumbria's intensive care units 'still exceptionally busy'

Health bosses in Cumbria say the county's intensive care units are still exceptionally busy.

North Cumbria Integrated Care, which runs the Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital, say the trust remains busy caring for coronavirus patients despite the number of infections falling in the community.

Dr Rod Harpin, Medical Director at the Trust said the reason hospitals are busy is due to the length of time it takes for the virus to run its course and patients who do require hospital care tend to be sicker.

The trust is reminding people in Cumbria that all routine services and inpatient unit visits are suspended.

Dr Rod Harpin, Medical Director at the Trust. Credit: NCIC

Mr Harpin said: “We have continued to run urgent and emergency services and we are starting to make plans for some routine services to resume next month. However our ability to do this depends on how quickly the number of patients with Covid reduces.

"We all have a part to play in that reduction of community spread by following the advice during lockdown.”

Rod adds: “Whilst we’ve had to make difficult decisions to postpone some services which are not clinically urgent, we continue to provide care to all patients who require urgent or emergency care.

"If you have been invited for an appointment, please attend as this means your case will have been assessed and we would like to see you.

"It’s important that you come to your appointment on your own, unless you need assistance, as we need to maintain social distancing in our waiting areas and assessment rooms.”