Funeral held for Carlisle health care worker who died of coronavirus

The funeral for an NHS health care assistant who died after contracting coronavirus has taken place.

Linda Parkinson worked at the Cumberland Infirmary for 30 years and was described as having a 'heart of gold'. She passed away in January after battling Covid-19, leaving behind a husband, three daughters and three grandchildren.

The cortege left the family home in Carlisle at 11am this morning, stopping off at the the infirmary where Linda’s colleagues held a minute's silence in tribute to her life. The ceremony took place at the crematorium, on Dalston Road.

Linda worked at Carlisle's infirmary for 30 years. Credit: ITV News

A statement released by the NHS trust a week after she died said: "Linda was dedicated to her family, she cared for her husband, was mum to three daughters and had three grandchildren. She was a devoted sister, aunty and became a proud great nana last year.

"Her daughters describe her as a proud mum with a heart of gold who was passionate about her role at work. Her colleagues describe her as having a sense of loyalty and pride, always having an ear for others.

"She had high standards and expected the same from others. She loved bingo and baking and came to work for her patients and the companionship of colleagues who she saw as a her second family."

