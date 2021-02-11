Holyrood to debate calls for Galloway to be given national park status

Calls for Galloway to be given national park status will be debated in the Scottish Parliament this evening.

Those supporting the idea say it could drive up international and domestic tourism, and give the region a clearer brand.

The Scottish Parliament is to debate the motion put forward by South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper on Thursday.

Rural consultant Sarah-Jane Allsopp said: "National Park status could shine a light on the area but also make sure that any influx of tourists that it did bring were managed properly, that the area was cared for and that the essence that makes it special was retained."

Scotland currently has two National Parks: the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park - which was created in 2002, and the Cairngorms National Park - which was created in 2003.