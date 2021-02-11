Quarter of Dumfries and Galloway receive first Covid jab

Around a quarter of people in Dumfries and Galloway have received their first Covid-19 vaccine.

Figures show that more than 37,000 jabs have been delivered, with residents in their 60s now being immunised.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway say its on course to have delivered the first of two jabs to the majority of people aged 65 and over by this Sunday, along with those who are shielding, care home residents and the majority of front line health and social care staff.

However, the Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White has urged everyone not to let their guards down.

She said:“Vaccines do not guarantee full immunity. They provide a degree of protection, and can lessen the severity of the coronavirus and bring down rates of transmission, but they don’t necessarily mean that you can’t catch COVID-19.

“Everyone should also be aware that it can take up to 21 days for a degree of immunity to develop.

“And even if you are protected, you can still transmit COVID-19 to others – including those still waiting to be vaccinated.

“It is therefore essential that everyone continues to follow the rules just as diligently as they did before they were vaccinated – to protect themselves and others.

“This means following the FACTS guidance around wearing of face coverings, hand hygiene and maintaining a physical distance and not visiting other people in their homes. The advice remains very clear – Stay Home, Save Lives.”

The vaccination programme in the area is now moving on to cohorts 6 and 7 from February 15, which includes people aged 60 to 64.

The health board is urging everyone in the DG8 and DG9 postcodes to get be tested for virus – whether or not they are currently experiencing symptoms.

It comes after a sharp rise in the number of cases in the area. Testing has been available this week at Ashwood House in Stanraer each day from 11 am to 4 pm, and is committed to be available at this location daily until at least Monday next week.

Testing is also available for those living in Annan and Dumfries. More information can be found here.