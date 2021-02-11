On tonight's programme - we report on the plight of young carers in South of Scotland rural communities, and we hear warnings of long term mental health problems after the pandemic is over. Peter MacMahon puts those concerns to the First Minister who pledges to do more to help. Also tonight - the future's bright, the future's Brexit; the Scottish Secretary tells farmers they'll prosper now Britain is out of the E.U. And the new push in Parliament to persuade the Scottish Government to back plans for a Galloway National Park.

