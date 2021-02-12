Carlisle United's vs Crawley Town called off due to frozen pitch

Carlisle United's game against Crawley Town has been called off this weekend.

The news was announced on the Blues' official Twitter page that the match, due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed after sub-zero temperatures froze the pitch. The club say 80% of the grounds are playable, but the referee made the decision to call off the game before Crawley travelled up this afternoon.

It's the Blues' 10th postponement in 47 days, and second in a week, and leaves them with a huge fixture backlog.

Details of the rearranged fixture date will be confirmed in due course.