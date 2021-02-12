Covid-19 outbreak at Dumfries prison

Measures are being put in place to curb a Covid-19 outbreak at prison in Dumfries and Galloway.

Ten prisoners have tested positive for the virus and 16 others have been put into isolation and mobile testing units have been brought in to test staff and inmates.

Despite coronavirus cases in the Annan and Dumfries area coming down, people are being urged to get tested, with mobile testing sites available in both locations over the weekend.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Good progress has been made in bringing down numbers of new cases of COVID-19 across the region, and this is doubtlessly due to the efforts and sacrifices everyone has made in following the national rules.

“While numbers have come down in Annan and Dumfries, there is a concern that they are remaining higher than in other areas."

“A mobile testing unit is based at Annan Swimming Pool Car Park in Annan today, Friday and Sunday as part of regular visits, and a fixed-location testing site is operating daily at Brooms Road Car Park in Dumfries.”