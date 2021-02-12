Pair arrested on suspicion of baby's murder in Cumbria

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby from Cumbria.

The one-year-baby boy was living with adoptive parents when he died and was still under the care of Cumbria County Council.

ITV Border can exclusively reveal that the council have referred themselves for an independent review.

On the 6 January this year, the North West Ambulance Service was called to a property in Cumbria.

The baby was initially taken to the Furness General Hospital but due to his critical condition he was transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool where he died the following day.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child and two other counts.

The county council has since recommended to the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel that an independent investigation should be launched. This was previously called a Serious Case Review.

In a statement, Executive Director of People John Readman said: "This is a deeply distressing case and our thoughts are with the little boy's family. We can confirm that he was looked after by the Local Authority and at the time of his death was placed with adoptive parents.

"The county council, as part of the Cumbria Safeguarding Children Partnership, has recommended that a full independent safeguarding review is carried out. A police investigation is also ongoing, and so we are unable to make any further comment at this stage."

The man and woman have been released on bail as investigations continue.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden, Head of Crime and Safeguarding at Cumbria Constabulary, said: "An investigation is underway by a dedicated team of detectives and other specialists in order to establish the full circumstances of the death in full consultation with the Coroner."

The council will find out whether an independent Safeguarding Practice Review will be launched by the end of this month.